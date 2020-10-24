Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

