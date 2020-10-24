Merculet (MVP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $150,558.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $150,558.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00236462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01295714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00139917 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,268,447,947 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.