Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $704,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

