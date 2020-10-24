Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meritor regularly introduces products that positions it as a market leader in electric drivetrains and has enabled it to clinch contracts from MAN, Mercedes Benz and Iveco. The comany's buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its exposure in adjacent end markets served, which will support its target of realizing more than $15 million in annual cost synergies by fiscal 2022. Meritor's improving free cash flow and investor friendly moves bode well. However, depressed demand of vehicles and weak consumer sentiment amid the COVID-19 will mar its near-term revenues and earnings. In fact, for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Meritor projects sales in the band of around $700 million, implying a year over year decline of 32%. High debt of the firm also plays a spoilsport. As such, the investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.36. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

