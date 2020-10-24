Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

MRSN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of MRSN opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,109. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

