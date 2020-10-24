Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%.

Shares of MCB opened at $29.73 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.32.

MCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

