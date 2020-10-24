MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $67.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.01016122 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.