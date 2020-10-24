Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $234.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.05.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

