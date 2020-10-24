Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $28.80.

Several brokerages have commented on MBCN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

