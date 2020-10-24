MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MOFG opened at $22.30 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

