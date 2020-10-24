Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

