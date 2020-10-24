Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MITK stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.57 million, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.29. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

