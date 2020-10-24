Mizuho Lowers Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OBYCF opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.20. Obayashi has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

