Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3,211.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,650 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $42,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after buying an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

