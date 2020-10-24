MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0053 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,475.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029900 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003096 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 204,154,200 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

