MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $248.00 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $208.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.