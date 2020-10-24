Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.78.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $321.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average is $240.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $325.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $855,030.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,623,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.