Morgan Stanley Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $31.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 28,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

