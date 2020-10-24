Morgan Stanley Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 893,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 342,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 424,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $18,873,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 418,183 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

