Morgan Stanley Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

