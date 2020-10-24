MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.95.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. MorphoSys had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

