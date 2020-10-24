Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

TSE:MTL opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.33. The firm has a market cap of $947.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

