Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLLGF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.