Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nantkwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

NK opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $926.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.43.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 162,086.03% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,228,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.