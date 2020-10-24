National Bank Financial Analysts Give OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) a C$4.25 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGC. Pi Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James cut OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$1.97 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3232323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

