National Bank Financial Raises Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) (TSE:AKU) Price Target to C$3.25

Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) (TSE:AKU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) stock opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. Akumin Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.70. The firm has a market cap of $340.36 million and a PE ratio of 98.98.

Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.11 million.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

