National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,301,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

