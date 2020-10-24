National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 378.93 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,818 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

