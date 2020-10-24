Native Utility Token Price Reaches $22.84 on Exchanges (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $22.84 or 0.00176046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01292075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00138956 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com.

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

