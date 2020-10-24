Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €54.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.06 ($73.01).

Nemetschek stock opened at €60.15 ($70.76) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 54.59.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

