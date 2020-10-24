NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NTAP opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

