Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

