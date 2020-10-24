Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuronetics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

