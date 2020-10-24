New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Position Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.78% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $422,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

EDU stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $179.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

