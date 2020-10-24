NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

