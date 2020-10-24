NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,351 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.55% of NICE worth $219,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. FMR LLC increased its stake in NICE by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 101.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,010,000 after buying an additional 279,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,813,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 175.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in NICE by 628.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE opened at $228.09 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

