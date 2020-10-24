NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of NICE opened at $228.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in NICE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

