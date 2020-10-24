Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NCBS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,177 shares of company stock valued at $378,673. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

