NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,698 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $136,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $129.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

