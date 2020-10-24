Noir Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $156,886.08 and approximately $289.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01292075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00138956 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,340,681 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

