Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.84.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

