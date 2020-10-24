NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. NorthWestern updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.23-1.38 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

NYSE NWE opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.