NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. NorthWestern also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.23-1.38 EPS.

NYSE:NWE opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

