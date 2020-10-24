NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.23-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

