NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of DCMYY stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. NTT Docomo has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $37.20.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts expect that NTT Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

