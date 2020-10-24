NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Price Up 9.9%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 258,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 151,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NuCana by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

