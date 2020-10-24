NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $543.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

