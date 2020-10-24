NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52,856 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $149,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $543.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

