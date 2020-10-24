Nyerium (NYEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $8,125.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029867 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002829 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003092 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,203,918 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,290 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

