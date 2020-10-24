Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

